Nexora Capital Markets puts traders first at record-breaking Forex Expo Dubai 2026

Nexora Capital Markets, a global multi-asset broker offering access to markets through MetaTrader 5, has wrapped up its participation at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, which took place on September 22 and 23 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to the organisers, the ninth edition set a Guinness World Records title for the largest attendance at a forex event, bringing together brokers, introducing brokers, fintech firms and traders from around the world.

At Booth 103, the Nexora team held more than 1,400 conversations, mostly with active retail traders, and received 78 qualified partnership enquiries. Visitors included participants from the GCC, South Asia, Europe and Africa, including the UAE, India and Pakistan.

The stand was built around the trader experience, with live MetaTrader 5 demonstrations of pricing and order execution, account walkthroughs and one-to-one discussions. Gold, major currency pairs and oil drew the most questions, alongside spreads, platform tools and risk management. A spin-the-wheel activity added an interactive element and helped keep the stand busy across both days.

"Traders told us that transparent pricing, dependable execution and a platform that keeps up with how they trade matter most, and that is what we work to deliver every day," said a Nexora Capital Markets spokesperson. "We continue refining our trading conditions, and the feedback from Dubai will help us build on what our clients already value."

Nexora Capital Markets (www.nxorafx.com) gives retail traders access to global markets through MetaTrader 5, with a focus on continuously improving pricing, execution, platform tools and client support.

Retail traders at the event were comparing brokers closely on pricing transparency, execution quality and reliable support, while interest in risk-management tools, emerging technology and market education was also high, particularly among newer traders.

The expo also followed Dubai's ranking as the world's number one FinTech location in the latest Global Financial Centres Index, underlining the city's role as a global meeting point for the trading industry.

Nexora Capital Markets will continue building on its trading conditions using the insights gathered in Dubai and plans to return to regional trading and fintech events in 2027.