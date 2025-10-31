Newbury Developments launches ‘Chapter 1’ in Al Warsan 4

Newbury Developments has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Chapter 1, in Al Warsan 4, offering a new benchmark in modern and affordable urban living.

The project features limited units of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, combining modern architecture, smart home technology, and premium amenities.

Each apartment is equipped with a fully fitted kitchen and Alexa Smart Home system, catering to residents seeking convenience and contemporary design.

Among its standout features are a podium-level swimming pool, kids’ play area, BBQ area, indoor gym with views, and a grand reception complemented by spacious corridors and a dedicated lift lobby. Residents will also benefit from ample covered parking and access to a retail outlet within the development.

Strategically located, Chapter 1 offers excellent connectivity across Dubai. The development is just a two-minute walk from the upcoming Blue Line Metro Station, providing convenient access to key destinations including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (5 mins), Dubai Safari Park (13 mins), Dubai International Airport (15 mins), Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall (20 mins), and Burj Khalifa (25 mins).

Prices for Chapter 1 start at Dh577,000 for studios, Dh770,000 for one-bedroom units, and Dh1.33 million for two-bedroom units, with booking available at just 20 per cent down payment. The project is positioned as an ideal choice for young professionals and families seeking an elevated lifestyle at accessible pricing.

As part of its promotional campaign, Newbury Developments is collaborating with select influencers to provide first-hand coverage of the project launch through event attendance, social media reels, and stories. The initiative aims to highlight the project’s design, amenities, and community lifestyle to a broader audience online.

A spokesperson for Newbury Developments said: “Chapter 1 represents a new standard in smart, connected, and affordable living. With its central location, modern amenities, and flexible payment options, it offers a lifestyle that balances luxury with value.”

The Chapter 1 development underscores Newbury Developments’ growing portfolio of projects designed to meet the evolving needs of Dubai’s real estate market, merging innovation, comfort, and accessibility for today’s urban residents.

For more information, follow @newburydevelopments on Instagram.