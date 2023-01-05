New year, new you with InsuranceMarket.ae

Alfred, Brand Mascot of InsuranceMarket.ae

Published: Thu 5 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

The year 2023 is now with us, providing 365 new daily chances to make changes and seize opportunities. For some, this includes adopting a ‘get fit’ campaign or starting a healthy eating plan, whilst for others this could focus on finances. Since they say ‘health is wealth’, the two aren’t perhaps mutually exclusive, so we asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae for their thoughts.

Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “A new year is a great opportunity to overhaul both your physical and financial fitness. It’s always worthwhile taking a review of your financial position looking at assets, liabilities and protection products to ensure that you are adequately insured. Consider any additional financing taken on during the year, or any new items purchased, and make sure that they are suitably covered through dedicated insurance products as well as assessing your life insurance to ensure the cover and sum insured remains sufficient for your exposures. You might also want to consider purchasing an annual travel policy to cover those trips you have planned as it offers greater value.”

Commenting further, Avinash Babur, CEO at InsuranceMarket.ae, said: “A new year means getting another year older, and that prompts many to review their approach to health and life cover. With the mandatory level of health insurance in the UAE only being the essential EBP basic coverage, many people take the opportunity to upgrade their cover to a comprehensive plan which offers them greater features and value adds, such as partner discounts on fitness items and healthy eating, aligning with their fitness goals. Those without life cover may also see the new year as an opportunity to get their house in order and ensure their family are fully insured for the future.”

We think this ‘healthy’ advice is priceless. Call InsuranceMarket.ae today for more top tips on making 2023 your healthiest year yet.