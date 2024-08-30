New talent and tracks launched with Vibe’s Got Talent initiative

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 10:01 AM

Vibe FM 105.4, the premier Desi music station, has established itself as a dynamic platform for launching new artists and their tracks. Renowned for its versatility, Vibe FM not only plays the best of Desi music but also invites and interviews celebrities and singers from across the globe, with a special focus on emerging talent. Each month, the station proudly introduces fresh songs, often spotlighting artists from the UAE, India, and Pakistan.







In the debut episode of ‘Vibe’s Got Talent’, the station had the honour of featuring a very special guest: S. Shubham, the rising star of Bollywood music. A multi-talented artist and playback singer, S. Shubham has been making waves with his ability to weave magic with his voice. His journey in music is both inspiring and impressive, as he effortlessly traverses genres, delivering soulful love ballads, uplifting devotional tracks, and catchy pop anthems. S. Shubham’s YouTube albums have garnered significant attention, particularly his emotive delivery in Hazaar Baatein.