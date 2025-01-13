New stock broker NRDX launches at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Marios Panagi, CMO and institutional sales at NRDX

NRDX, an innovative stock and CFD brokerage firm, will announce its debut at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, taking place between 14-16 January at Dubai World Trade Centre.

With a bold slogan that reads “Trade. better.”, evoking the broker’s dynamic vision, NRDX is set to stand out at the leading MENA event as a Platinum sponsor and exhibitor.

The NRDX team will be prominently stationed at booth no. 124, in the proximity of the coffee bar. This strategic location will offer the broker the visibility it seeks while allowing passers-by to engage with the brand and familiarise themselves with the NRDX offering in the best way possible.

Although a new entrant to the retail trading and investing space, NRDX comes with a powerful value proposition to traders and partners.

Backed by deep liquidity pools and high-performance technology, the broker’s offering spans 200+ US stocks listed to the US Stock exchange, including NYSE and NASDAQ, and 350+ contracts for difference (CFDs) on Forex, Metals, Indices, Equities, Energies, Commodities and Cryptocurrencies as underlying assets.

Set to redefine trading, NRDX arguably offers simply better trading tools, better education, better customer support, and smoother access to a wide range of trading and investing options across multiple markets and timeframes.

This dynamism is suggested by the broker’s branding, which combines black and light green colours. Its recently launched website offers a neat navigation and user experience, with quick access to NRDX’s trading platform and the industry-standard MetaTrader 5.

"Creating value for our investors is at the heart of our purpose and it is the key to our success. Our organisational structure and composed leadership team, brings to market a unique service offering to trade US Stocks and CFDs on a selection of prime trading platforms such as MetaTrader 5, Trader Evolution and our own NRDX trader app. This strategic setup, positions us perfectly to achieve our targets and capitalise opportunities in the investment industry," says Marios Panagi, CMO and institutional sales at NRDX.

A strong value proposition

NRDX is driven by the vision to empower traders to achieve their financial goals with transparency, trust, and reliability. With a team of specialists in various fields, including market analysis, IT and data security, operations, and customer service, the financial firm emerges as a trading and investing partner that traders can rely on and a trusted venue for:

Market analysis

Enhanced data security

Round-the-clock customer support

A balanced approach to risk management. One of the main advantages that NRDX arguably has over other industry players is its technology. Its platform’s unique ability to provide traders with comprehensive, real-time data on their traded assets, allows them to adjust their strategies while trading. This paired with the zero-fee trading on Stocks is at the core of the broker’s distinctive offering. With fast execution, raw spreads, commission-free trading on CFDs, and Stock investment low fees of 0.008$ per share, NRDX empowers traders to build and diversify their portfolios cost-effectively. By making trading more affordable, NRDX is likely to outpace many of the well-established, traditional CFD brands. A trusted stocks and CFDs partner in GCC markets Beyond retail trading and investing, another aspect of NRDX’s offering is its Partnership Programme. Believing that “Real partners share profits 50/50”, NRDX offers attractive payout plans for IBs and affiliate partners, ranging from up to $5,000 CPA and direct lead generation payouts of $30 per referral for affiliates, to half-split profit sharing for IBs.

With a hard-to-match offering for traders and institutional partners, NRDX stands out as a broker to follow at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025. Contact NRDX for more details at: partners@nrdx.com.