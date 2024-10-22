New platform eases business operations and streamlines foreign investment in the UAE

Mahesh Shahdadpuri, founder of TASC Outsourcing.

The UAE is at a crucial economic crossroads where initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and We the UAE 2031 focus on economic diversification, posing business opportunities across sectors. While the country’s business landscape is being restructured, creating new incentives for industries like renewable energy, tourism, entertainment, and sports, the HR component of businesses remains challenging. Ruled by local laws and regularly updating regulations and HR processes, doing business in the region means a range of opportunities with underlying challenges.

Recognising the gap between the UAE’s ambitious industrial growth strategy and global companies aiming at seizing these opportunities to set up offices in the region, TASC Outsourcing, a leading HR consultancy in the GCC, has introduced TASC360, a groundbreaking HR platform designed specifically for the region. The platform has been specifically designed with three powerful modules: Incorpify, Onboardify, and Governify. By harnessing AI technology, TASC360 streamlines labour-intensive tasks, boosts efficiency, and cuts costs. This solution addresses key HR challenges, including expatriate employee onboarding, government relations (GRO), and company formation.

"Customer service is in our DNA at TASC. We couldn't sit by and watch our clients struggle with the complexities of HR, GRO, and company incorporation. We knew we had to leverage technology to find a better way, and TASC360 is the outcome. We're incredibly proud to launch this first-of-its-kind platform, which embodies our dedication to innovation and client success," added Mahesh Shahdadpuri, founder of TASC Outsourcing.

While an array of reforms have improved the ease of doing business in the UAE, businesses still face challenges with HR processes. TASC Outsourcing’s 2023 NPS survey of 500 clients—ranging from leading consultancies to large enterprises with over 5,000 employees—revealed that two of the most critical operational issues faced in the UAE are onboarding expatriate employees and managing compliance across various government portals. The onboarding process, taking 30 to 90 days, was highlighted as a significant pain point.

Leading the change through well-researched and tech-advanced solutions, TASC developed the TASC360 platform to help organisations overcome these HR hurdles. The platform is equipped to reduce the time involved in onboarding and enhance the overall experience for HR professionals and new hires. TASC360 will also provide local expertise for many other HR and government processes, making it a key enabler of economic growth by helping businesses streamline their entry and expansion in the UAE.

TASC360's Innovative Approach

The platform comprises three essential modules designed to streamline various HR and compliance processes:

Incorpify simplifies the often confusing company incorporation process in the UAE. The solution provides a step-by-step guide, expert assistance, and automated tools to navigate legal procedures, document preparation, and interactions with authorities. Incorpify helps businesses avoid costly delays and ensures compliance from the outset, enabling them to launch their ventures with confidence and ease.

Onboardify addresses manual, time-consuming onboarding processes that often lead to inefficiencies, paperwork overload, and a poor new hire experience. By digitising and automating tasks, Onboardify streamlines the onboarding workflow, significantly reducing errors and saving valuable time for HR teams. As a result, companies can provide new employees with a smoother, more efficient onboarding experience. Governify gathers 107 services across 15 portals in one platform and unravels the complexities of managing GRO and HR processes in the UAE. These include crucial tasks like visa applications, renewals, license management, and ensuring compliance with local regulations. Governify offers a centralised platform where businesses can efficiently manage it all through automated workflows and real-time tracking. This reduces delays, ensures compliance, and minimises the risk of penalties, saving businesses up to 30 per cent in HR and compliance-related costs. Empowering Businesses for the UAE’s vision and agenda By reducing barriers, TASC360 helps streamline business operations in line with the country’s strategic goals and objectives to simplify regulatory processes and improve the efficiency of starting and running businesses. Additionally, these initiatives aim to promote economic diversification and increase the share of non-oil sectors, generating AED 800 billion in exports. TASC360’s focus on efficient business operations contributes to this by enabling businesses in various sectors to expand and innovate, supporting the Kingdom's overall goal of fostering sustainable growth. One Solution, Many Benefits TASC360 stands as a major accelerator of digital innovation in HR processes. Automating and streamlining HR functions sets the pace as an essential tool for post-pandemic work culture in the region. TASC Outsourcing team revealed its enhanced capabilities of reducing onboarding time by 50 per cent, 40 per cent reduction in processing time for government-related tasks, and the ability to complete incorporation 3 times faster.

