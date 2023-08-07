New plans for a 191-room voco hotel in Sharjah

The new hotel is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of Sharjah's tourism industry, attracting visitors from around the world

IHG Hotels and Resorts, and Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, have announced the signing of a management agreement to bring a voco hotel to Sharjah.

Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO at Sharjah Asset Management, said: "We are pleased to partner with one of the world's leading hotel companies to launch the hospitality brand voco in Sharjah." He stressed that the new voco Hotel will be a qualitative addition to the company's portfolio in the hospitality sector and will add value to the overall tourism industry in the emirate, as Sharjah Asset Management diligently seeks to achieve its vision of promoting economic and social development and supporting and accelerating economic sustainability."

As the first IHG hotel in the Emirate, the voco hotel aims to open in 2027. It will comprise 191 rooms, helping boost Sharjah's offering as one of the top destinations in the region. The hotel will be located in a prime position near the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club on the Al Dhaid-Masafi Road, and will offer convenient access to Sharjah International Airport. As part of a masterplan encompassing retail spaces, offices, and SAM's headquarters, the vibrant mixed-use environment is expected to attract tourists, business, and corporate guests.

The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant catering to the culinary preferences of guests, a state-of-the-art gym, and rejuvenating pool and spa facilities. The all-new voco will also feature around 5,000 sqft of versatile meeting spaces for conferences, events, and business gatherings.

Haitham Mattar, managing director at IHG Hotels and Resorts — India, Middle East and Africa, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with our esteemed partner, Sharjah Asset Management, for IHG's debut in the Emirates and bring our premium brand, voco, to the city. This milestone is significant as we are committed to expanding our presence in key regional markets, including the UAE. Sharjah is a fast-emerging tourist destination with its natural and manmade landscapes and diverse tourism offerings – we are delighted to enhance the experience of travellers visiting the Emirate by offering world-class hospitality through our well-loved brand, voco. The new voco Sharjah is a perfect fit for the market and is set to redefine hotel stays in the Emirate. We look forward to welcoming our domestic and international guests when we open the doors to this beautiful and unique hotel in 2027."