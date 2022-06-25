Enjoy our faster App experience
Jewellery brand welcomes visitors to its refurbished store

Joyalukkas inaugurates its newly renovated showroom in 4th Block, Jayanagar. The showroom was inaugurated by Pramila Naidu, chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women in the presence of Dr Shruthi Gowda, Anish Varghese, DGM, marketing,Joyalukkas; Rajesh Krishnan, retail manager, Joyalukkas; Jinesh, regional manager, Joyalukkas; Maya Prasad, branch in charge,Joyalukkas and other dignitaries.
