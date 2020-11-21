New Japanese envoy visits Al Maya Supermarket
Dubai — Newly-appointed Japanese Consul-General in Dubai Sekiguchi Noboru recently visited an Al Maya supermarket.
According the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), Japan’s food exports to the UAE were valued at over $70 million in 2017.Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group in Dubai, welcomed the new consul-general to the emirate.
During his visit, Vachani spoke to Sekiguchi about FMCG items and other products available at Al Maya supermarkets across the UAE. Al Maya Group has been distributing a large number of Japanese products for the last two decades, he added.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC, in addition to other businesses.
