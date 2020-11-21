KT Network
Logo
 
HOME > KT Network

New Japanese envoy visits Al Maya Supermarket

Filed on November 21, 2020

Dubai — Newly-appointed Japanese Consul-General in Dubai Sekiguchi Noboru recently visited an Al Maya supermarket.

According the Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro), Japan’s food exports to the UAE were valued at over $70 million in 2017.Kamal Vachani, group director of Al Maya Group in Dubai, welcomed the new consul-general to the emirate.

During his visit, Vachani spoke to Sekiguchi about FMCG items and other products available at Al Maya supermarkets across the UAE. Al Maya Group has been distributing a large number of Japanese products for the last two decades, he added.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC, in addition to other businesses.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM KT Network
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219680&Ref=AR&profile=1927 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 