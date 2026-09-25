New initiative 'Longevity Starts From Childhood' connects the early years with lifelong wellbeing

EYWA by R.Evolution and Friendly Early Childhood Center have launched Longevity Starts From Childhood, a new Dubai initiative exploring how the foundations of lifelong health and wellbeing can be shaped from the earliest years.

The partnership brings together EYWA, an ultra-luxury residential ecosystem built around longevity and wellbeing, and Friendly Early Childhood Center, one of Dubai’s premium, innovation-led early childhood centres. Together, the partners will develop children’s spaces, educational experiences and a programme for families exploring the relationship between childhood development and the environments in which children live, learn and grow.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s growing focus on family wellbeing and early childhood development. The Year of the Family 2026 places families at the centre of building strong future generations, while the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 identifies children among its priority groups.

"Longevity is often discussed as something we begin thinking about as adults. But the science tells us that some of the most important foundations are established much earlier," said Irina Baikova, co-founder, Friendly Nursery Early Childhood Center. "According to the World Health Organization, around 80% of a child’s brain is formed by the age of three, while every $1 invested in early childhood development interventions can generate returns of up to $13. The early years are an extraordinary window of opportunity. Our partnership with EYWA is about connecting what happens in early childhood education with the environment a child returns to every day: the home."

Under the partnership, Friendly Early Childhood Center will become EYWA’s early childhood development partner for the creation and curation of Kids Clubs at EYWA Tree of Life and EYWA Way of Water in Business Bay.

The partners will explore how factors including air and water quality, natural light, acoustics, hygiene, movement, learning and healthy routines can be incorporated into spaces designed specifically for children. Rather than treating a Kids Club simply as a residential amenity, the initiative will consider how the environment itself can support the way children play, learn, socialise and develop.

For Alex Zagrebelny, founder and CEO of EYWA by R.Evolution, the idea also has a personal origin. "EYWA began with a question: can the place where we spend most of our lives actually help us live better? For me, that question became very personal. After introducing several of the environmental principles that we have incorporated into EYWA at home, I saw noticeable changes in my own child’s focus, concentration and memory. This is my experience as a father, not a medical claim, but it completely changed the way I looked at homes,” said Alex. “If we are serious about longevity, we have to start thinking about that much earlier."

The initiative will run from September through November 2026, with activations for parents and children, including a joint event at Friendly Early Childhood Center in October and further experiences in November. Families will also have the opportunity to visit EYWA Tree of Life and explore how longevity and wellbeing principles are translated into a residential environment.