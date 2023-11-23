New Dubai Dental Clinic winning heart through its transformative approach to patients

The dental implants segment accounts for 25.6 percent of the total healthcare market share

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023

Dubai, the world’s fourth most-visited destination and the most cosmopolitan city on the planet, continues attracting globally renowned medical specialists, with the latest being a Polish dental specialist opening its first overseas clinic at Dubai Mall, and introducing a fully digital implant treatment protocol for patients.

Dental implants are increasingly gaining popularity in the region as the most effective way to replace missing teeth. Studies show a sizeable number of 674,000 medical tourists that came to Dubai in 2022 were for implants. According to a study, the dental implants segment accounts for 25.6 per cent of the total healthcare market share.

After successfully establishing three dental clinics in Radość, Babice, and Gdansk in her native Poland, Dr. Barbara Sobczak opened recently a new clinic in Downtown Dubai, a part of the world’s biggest mall with over 3.77 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Located strategically with a spacious presence on the second floor of the most-visited place in the Arabian Gulf’s trade, technology, hospitality, and healthcare hub, the clinic offers unmatched connectivity for both Emiratis and expatriates looking for advanced, luxurious, and reliable dental care, especially her revolutionary fully-digital implant treatment protocol.

The renowned dentistry provider, Dr Barbara Sobczak has ever since remained a much-in-demand specialist, ably assisted by a team of first-class dental professionals. Her academic work, An Integrated Fully Digital Prosthetic Workflow for the Immediate Full-Arch Restoration of Edentulous Patients, has remained a much-referenced academic work and point of reference for dental professionals.

Dr Barbara Sobczak has to her credit experience that backs over a decade ago and is globally known for establishing the ‘Sobczak Concept ‘that has brought a transformative patient experience. After witnessing the challenges faced by a 28-year-old patient who required extraction of all her upper teeth.

Seeking a solution to preserve her “dignity and quality of life”, she worked hard and came out with what is now known as Sobczak Concept. This innovative dental procedure involves immediate tooth extraction and the placement of temporary implants. This transitional stage provides the patients with functionality and aesthetics during the healing process before the installation of a permanent zirconium bridge, allowing them to live without embarrassment, worry, and shame - while the healing takes place.

What sets this innovative method apart from other procedures is its digital precision and the preservation of natural gums, pushing the boundaries of modern dentistry. She remarked: “This patient-centered approach significantly reduces stress and embarrassment. It is no wonder drawing patients from across the UAE – and the Middle East. Our presence, we believe, has helped enhance the popularity and reputation of Dubai in medical excellence and quality through showcasing our technique to Arabs and foreign residents who value superior dental care and innovative solutions.” She added: “Our ultimate goal, through our innovative services, is to contribute towards making Dubai gain an enviable position in dental implants and related specialisations.”

She said: “Toothless-ness, periodontitis, inflammation is becoming a passe now. Dentures or denture-like solutions are no longer the only solution. Sobczak Clinics has been helping free patients from dentures, regardless of their age.”