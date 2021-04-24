New digitally-enabled campus at HWUD

Heriot-Watt University Dubai (HWUD) has opened doors to a brand new campus at Dubai Knowledge Park. The campus is going to serve nearly 4,000 students, who have joined HWUD seeking research-informed, industry-focused British education of the highest standard in the UAE. The new building occupies 218,000 square feet, which are distributed over seven floors, with eight different types of teaching spaces.

The new campus houses collaborative lecture theatres, booth-style seating to encourage small-group discussions; pod rooms, for the sharing of learning between teachers and peers via interconnected PCs and screens; and teaching and seminar rooms, flexible spaces for learning and teaching activities.

It also features the Watt Inc., a business incubator run by the Edinburgh Business School, which aims to develop and support founders and startups, and the Bloomberg Trading Room.