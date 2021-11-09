New, bigger and even more Neapolitan

L`Antica Pizzeria da Michele, an authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria, opened another branch in The Beach opposite JBR

L`Antica Pizzeria da Michele is famous for its eight pizza rules and unique preparation of authentic Neapolitan Pizza. It was opened in 1870, originating from Neapoli in Italy, and it`s one of the oldest pizzerias in the world. Today it is present in all the major cities across the globe. The popularity of the pizzeria culminated after a famous scene from the movie Eat, Pray, Love was shot with Julia Roberts, enjoying her pizza in L`Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples.