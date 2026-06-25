New Al Shefa Clinic launches advanced eye care technologies for myopia, AMD, glaucoma, and presbyopia treatment in Dubai

New Al Shefa Clinic has launched four advanced ophthalmology technologies designed to enhance the diagnosis, management, and treatment of some of the most common vision-threatening conditions affecting both children and adults. This launch feels like a big milestone in the clinic’s dedication to giving patients across Dubai access to internationally recognised, evidence-based eye care solutions.

Under the leadership of Dr Ahmad Hossein Zadeh, a consultant ophthalmologist and eye surgeon with over three decades of clinical experience, New Al Shefa Clinic has expanded its specialist services with newer, more innovative treatments for childhood myopia control, dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma management.

As part of the launch, the clinic is now offering MiSight 1-day contact lenses from CooperVision, the first FDA-approved daily disposable soft contact lenses clinically proven to slow the progression of myopia in children aged 8 to 12. With global rates of nearsightedness continuing to rise, the treatment provides an effective solution to help reduce the progression of myopia while lowering the long-term risk of serious eye conditions associated with high myopia, including glaucoma and retinal detachment.

The clinic has also launched the Valeda Light Delivery System, the first FDA-authorised photobiomodulation therapy for patients with dry age-related macular degeneration. It was created by LumiThera and the non-invasive treatment relies on specific light wavelengths to stir up cellular activity inside the retina, helping maintain visual function, no injections or surgery required. In clinical studies, patients showed long term improvements in visual acuity and a reduction in disease progression.

New Al Shefa Clinic has also introduced the Alcon Voyager Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) system. This is described as the worlds first fully automated non-contact laser treatment for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The system uses strong eye tracking ability to aim laser energy with high precision, so the treatment session feels comfortable and moves efficiently. Clinical research has shown promising outcomes, with many patients reducing or eliminating their dependence on glaucoma medications following treatment.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Ahmad Hossein Zadeh, said: “Our aim is to provide patients in Dubai with access to the most advanced ophthalmic technologies available worldwide. The launch of these innovative therapies, reflects our commitment to delivering evidence-based care, improving patient outcomes, and helping protect vision through early intervention and advanced therapeutic solutions."

The launch of these three advanced technologies also strengthens New Al Shefa Clinic’s role as a major provider of specialised eye care services across Dubai. By bringing innovative global treatments to the UAE market, the clinic continues to support better vision outcomes and improved quality of life for patients across all age groups.