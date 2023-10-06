Neuroscience backed Arabic lullaby launches in collaboration with UNCHR for children affected by conflict

‘Frequencies of Peace’ initiative from Babyshop and leading researchers replaces sounds of war with the sounds of a lullaby to bring comfort and hope across the Middle East

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 5:10 PM

Babyshop, the leading baby and children’s retailer in the MENA region has launched a new initiative ‘Frequencies of Peace’, aiming to transform the lives of children in war and disaster areas, in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The new lullaby, developed with a dedicated team of neuroscientists from music therapy platform Spiritune, and sang in Arabic by artist Ghaliaa Chaker, is a specially constructed song capable of calming, soothing and helping children get to sleep whilst living in devastating situations. A vital tool for parents and caregivers, the lullaby has been informed by evidence-based research in music therapy and neuroscience from leading institutions, such as New York University and Stanford.

Replacing the sounds of war with the sounds of a lullaby to bring comfort and hope across the Middle East, this novel approach to address and support babies and children affected by war, most embodies Babyshop’s ethos, that ‘every child deserves the best start in life’.

Marking the release of the lullaby, people across the world are encouraged to listen via Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the MENA region, or via Spiritune for those across the globe or outside the Middle East. Share the song with friends and family, and if they can, donate via Frequenciesofpeace.com or in Babyshop stores, with proceeds going to help provision of child protection case management for Syrian refugee children in Lebanon.

Scientific studies show very clearly that music has a profound impact on the nervous system. Lullabies, in particular, are highly effective in regulating children’s nervous systems, and this effect is reflected in their construction. Elements, such as simple melodies, repetition, basic rhythm, low intensity, soft attacks, and small intervals are all crucial when composing a song capable of calming down an anxious (or any other adjective) child. What sets Frequencies of Peace apart is that it has been specifically created for children in such situations.

Across the world, an estimated 200 million children are living in the world’s most lethal war zones in the Middle East. Babies exposed to the sights and sounds of terror and war have been shown to develop PTSD, depression, and high rates of anxiety as they grow up. According to UNHCR’s Global Trends Report 2022, children make up to 30 per cent but account for 41 per cent of all forcibly displaced people. Children living in countries affected by wars and disasters often experience psychological distress, including anxiety, sadness, fatigue, and sleep disturbances.

Ruban Shanmugarajah, CEO of Babyshop, said: "Born in the heart of the Middle East, Babyshop has built an enduring relationship with families across the region. We stand for every child's right to a peaceful, nurturing start in life. The harsh reality of conflict has deprived many children in the Middle East of the simple, vital privilege of a good night's sleep. 'Frequencies of Peace' is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to these children. It's more than a lullaby—it's a message of hope and resilience, a promise of a brighter, more peaceful future. As we share this lullaby with the world, we urge everyone to join us in this endeavour. Every child deserves tranquillity, and together, we can help make it a reality."

Houssam Chahin, UNHCR’s chief of private sector partnerships for MENA, said: “Our region has been under immense pressure for years when it comes to war and disaster. Every day is an emergency for many children born into crises. As around the world crises continue, Frequencies of Peace provides a glimmer of comfort. This lullaby is a solace for those living in these horrific conditions while UNHCR continues its coordinated response across the globe to relieve their most pressing needs. With our partners, aid organizations and host governments, we ask you to share this song with friends and family and donate to assist the most vulnerable.”

Jamie Pabst, founder and CEO of Spiritune, said: "Scientific studies show that music has a profound impact on the nervous system. Lullabies in particular are very good at regulating children’s nervous systems, and this reflects how they are constructed. Things like having a simple melody, repetition, basic rhythm, low intensity, soft attacks, small intervals – are all vital when constructing a song that is capable of calming down a child. What’s special about Frequencies of Peace is that it’s been specifically made for these children in these situations."

In a world where millions of children are burdened by the weight of war and its aftermath, the simple power of a lullaby offers a glimmer of hope and solace amidst the chaos.