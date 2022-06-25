Neuropedia unveils latest branch at Sahara Healthcare City

As we seek to cater to children all over the UAE, expanding to Sharjah through Sahara Healthcare City was an ideal choice for us given its facilities and strategic location.”

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:03 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:25 AM

Neuropedia Children’s Neuroscience Centre recently inaugurated its new branch in Sahara Healthcare City, Sharjah. The inauguration was done by board members of Sahara Healthcare City, in the presence of Neuropedia’s executive management, medical practitioners and support staff. The new centre represents a major milestone in Neuropedia’s four-year journey in treating children and offering comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioural and psychological disorders.

Akram Ammar, managing director at Sahara Healthcare City, said: “As part of our vision to be a leading destination in the provision of premium patient care to national and international communities, it gives us great pleasure to be hosting Neuropedia’s expansion into Sharjah. We look forward to advancing the UAE health sector on our journey to empowering national medical tourism through distinct expertise and knowledge.”

Dr Arif Khan, founding CEO, medical director and consultant paediatric neurologist at Neuropedia, said: “Our mission is to serve children and people with developmental delay and learning needs by offering them evidence-based therapy. As we seek to cater to children all over the UAE, expanding to Sharjah through Sahara Healthcare City was an ideal choice for us given its facilities and strategic location.”

The centre in Sharjah will bring together paediatric neurologists, child psychiatrists and allied health professionals trained in the UK, Europe and the US.