NeuroGlove's world launch at UAE's Next Mastermind Awards Dubai: Transforming healthcare in UAE and beyond
A seismic shift in the landscape of healthcare innovation reverberated at Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Center on February 24, as NeuroGlove, US and Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli, Emirati medical doctor, Middle East Healthcare & Digital Transformation Ambassador, founder and president of Mastermind Awards joined hands in a historic partnership, unveiled at the esteemed UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024. This ground-breaking collaboration marks a new era in medical excellence, propelling NeuroGlove to new heights of global impact.
NeuroGlove, a revolutionary non-invasive therapy medical device is spearheaded by founder Dr Eric Nussbaum, world-renowned neurovascular surgeon and biotech startup expert co-founder Thomas Harold. Their visionary leadership has not only redefined the landscape of neurological care but has also garnered accolades, including the Honorary Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Contribution for Medical Device Innovation bestowed upon Thomas Harold.
The significance of this partnership is further underscored by the fact that this marks the first-ever world launch of NeuroGlove on such a prestigious platform. The UAE's Next Mastermind Awards has emerged as the gold standard for brand and business launches, attracting the top leaders, decision-makers, and change-makers from across industries.
"NeuroGlove is very excited to have signed a GCC and India Regional Partnering agreement with Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and associated companies. Providing the therapy to GCC and India is an important milestone in helping people in need around the world with neurological disorders," said Thomas Harold.
NeuroGlove promises revolutionary treatments for a myriad of neurological disorders - traumatic brain injury and concussion to stroke, Parkinson's, PTSD, anxiety, depression, relaxation, and stress reduction.
The founders, Dr Eric Nussbaum and Thomas Harold, are unequivocally revered as peerless masters in the realm of treating brain disorders. With over 10,000 evaluations and a staggering 6,000 complex brain surgeries to their credit, they stand as living testaments to the power of innovation and expertise. Furthermore, the extreme safety of NeuroGlove's device technology has secured FDA Class I 510k Exempt status, enabling widespread distribution and accessibility.
In light of this momentous occasion, all clinics, hospitals, medical centres, psychiatrists, and mental health professionals are cordially invited to reach out to Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli to explore the transformative potential of NeuroGlove. Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli celebrates a landmark achievement in facilitating NeuroGlove partnering with a top medical university in India, making strides in neurological innovation.
For further information and inquiries, please contact: Dr. Mansoor Al Obeidli +971 56 506 4885 Email: drmansoor@aiwaglobal.com