Neuro Spinal Hospital Dubai hosts DISC and sixth annual Arab Spine meeting

Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 4:55 PM

The 21st Dubai International Spine Conference (DISC) and sixth annual meeting of Arab Spine was held in Emirates Towers, Dubai in collaboration with NASS (North American Spine Society), Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and Arab Spine. The conference was organised by Neuro Spinal Hospital, Dubai.

Prof Abdul Karim Msaddi, chairman at Dubai International Spine Conference, said: "The educational committee prepared a very rich programme covering the innovation and new technology in spine surgery, ethics and legal aspects, aging spine, cervical myelopathy, advances in spine oncology provided by top international and regional faculty."

"We are proud and honoured to have the NASS and the RCSI associated to the spine education in the Arabic world through the active participation in ASCD (Arab Spine Course Diploma) and to DISC (Dubai International Spine Conferences) delivering the advanced and highest standard of teaching for the benefit of patients, healthcare providers, hospitals and communities which is in line with the strategic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai to therefore enhance the medical education and practice in UAE and the whole region," Msaddi added.

This year the ASCD workshops were held at the Neuro Spinal Hospital and the Spine conference took place at the Emirates Towers, Dubai until May 20. The organising committee is planning to keep the next conference in the month of December, 2022.