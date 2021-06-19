Netix Global BV to unveil unique partner programme in September
Netix Global BV has announced it will unveil its Netix Novus Partner Program, during a conference-cum -launch at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai in September 2021. This first-of-its-kind hybrid industry event for the region will live stream across 20 countries, with over 1,000 attendees joining digitally, and in person.
The Netix Novus Partner Program has elicited strong interest among Netix partners across KSA, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, and India; well before the official launch. ODS Global, a Dubai-based company with a strong connected buildings, smart cities, sustainability, and energy efficiency focus, which has successfully used Netix solutions in several major UAE projects, has signed up as the programme's first Platinum Partner.
"Netix's IoT- and AI-based open-protocol solutions were crucial to ODS Global being awarded contracts for 19 vertical communities by Emaar, across Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour; a three-year maintenance contract for the building automation systems of 24 Damac Properties towers; upgrade and maintenance of three Mazaya Towers' buildings; and system integration projects at Jafza Convention Centre, Bvlgari Resort, Pullman Hotel, and Emirates Airlines Staff Accommodation in Dubai," says Priyesh Bhatia, general manager, ODS Global.
"Ultimately, we're aiming for a Brownfield Revolution, across the GCC, powered by partnerships leveraging real-world experience, state-of-the-art know-how, and emerging innovations, under the umbrella of a one-of-a-kind programme," adds Sanjeevv Bhatia, CEO Netix Global BV and chairman of SB Group International.
