Nesto’s Hor Al Anz store strengthens community shopping convenience in Dubai

The retail giant’s 142nd UAE outlet enhances neighbourhood access, blending value, quality, and everyday convenience for residents and commuters alike

Published: Fri 7 Nov 2025, 8:41 PM

Nesto, one of the leading retail chains in the GCC, continues to expand its footprint in the UAE with the launch of its 142nd outlet in Hor Al Anz, Dubai. Since its opening, the store has quickly become a go-to destination for residents and commuters in the area, delivering the blend of convenience, quality, and value that Nesto is known for.

Strategically located near the Green Line metro station and surrounded by one of Dubai’s busiest residential and commercial hubs, the store offers easy access for shoppers on the move. Its prime position allows customers— whether traveling by metro, bus, or on foot to enjoy a seamless shopping experience right in the heart of their community.

Featuring a modern layout, spacious aisles, and an extensive product range across all major categories, the Hor Al Anz branch reflects Nesto’s ongoing commitment to making everyday shopping simpler and better. The store’s opening has further strengthened Nesto’s presence in Dubai, reinforcing its mission of providing affordable, convenient, and enjoyable shopping experiences for everyone.

As Nesto continues to grow across the UAE and beyond, the Hor Al Anz outlet stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to being closer to customers and serving communities with excellence.