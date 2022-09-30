Nesto hits hundred by winning hearts of millions

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 2:37 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 2:49 PM

Nesto Group, one of the most renowned names in the region`s retail industry, celebrates the iconic milestone of a hundred, with its 100th outlet opening at Al Nahda, Sharjah.

Nesto now has a diverse chain of 100 outlets operating across GCC and India with a presence in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. A part of the prestigious Western International Group, Nesto has set new standards for accomplishments with unique business strategies and attributes its growth to its unwavering emphasis on convenience and accessibility by providing customers with top-notch products of world-class brands at competitive prices. This has established Nesto not only across multiple countries in the GCC but also in the hearts of hundreds and thousands of customers in just a few years. Today, Nesto stands apart from its competitors by offering customers a relaxing and rewarding shopping experience in thoughtfully designed retail spaces that they cherish and wishes to re-live time and again. 'A complete shopping experience under one roof'. This has led to high preferences for the brand`s offerings by customers from various nationalities under wide-ranged product categories.

The 100th outlet, Nesto Miyah Mall, is located in Al Nahda Sharjah, which strategically lies between Sharjah and Dubai, offering residents the best of both worlds. Widely recognised for its leisure spots, sport-themed central park, reputable schools, and commercial areas, the area is also a popular favourite for freehold apartments in the Emirate. The new Nesto outlet has a six lakh sq ft shopping area designed on five floors with each section curated in aesthetically pleasing themes to offer customers a refined shopping experience. The hypermarket offers fresh produce, grocery, hot food, fresh meat and fish, roastery, baby care, home needs, furnishings, lifestyle range, stationery, electronics and so much more. The new Nesto emerges as a fashion hub offering the latest and most sustainable collections for men, women, and kids of all ages. Women can now have their ethnic attire sorted with the ethnic wear zone having extensive collections of traditional wear at Miyah Mall. There is also a food court opening soon with an assortment of restaurants catering to the unique tastes of customers. Offering kids of all ages numerous entertainment options to choose from, the mall will also be opening a large play area with an exhilarating gaming zone in the coming days.

The inauguration was done by KP Basheer, chairman, Western International Group and managing directors Siddique Palollathil, Jamal KP and Directors Nawas Basheer, Noufal KP, Athif Kp, and Fayiz Basheer, in the presence of Ayaedh Hussain, chairman, Dejem Group and other prominent figures in the industry. Wishing everyone a spectacular and one-of-a-kind shopping experience at Nesto Miyah Mall.