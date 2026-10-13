Neovision Wealth Management Launches ADGM fund for Indian equities

Neovision Wealth Management Limited has announced the launch of the DSP Equity Opportunity Funds PC (Feeder Fund) with DSP Asset Managers in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), providing offshore investors with access to an India-focused equity strategy through a USD-denominated fund.

The fund is available to eligible offshore investors from FATF-compliant countries, excluding resident Indians, and brings together DSP’s investment capabilities, Neovision Wealth Management’s ADGM-based fund management platform and distributor Valura.AI’s digital infrastructure to simplify access to Indian equities. Through Valura.AI, the entire investment journey, including due diligence, onboarding, investor verification and investment tracking, will be digital, reducing the need for multiple offline touchpoints.

For an Indian professional in the UAE looking to invest in India, accessing Indian equities has traditionally involved setting up an NRE or NRO account, transferring funds to India and navigating documentation, tax and compliance requirements. The new fund simplifies this process through a fully digital journey.

The fund has a minimum investment of $100 for its retail class, with daily liquidity and daily NAV dissemination. The ADGM structure may offer operational and tax advantages, depending on applicable tax laws and the investor’s individual circumstances. Unlike direct investment in Indian equities, investors in the fund do not need to obtain a PAN card or open a bank account in India.

The fund is structured as an open-ended protected cell under DSP Funds (OEIC) PCC PLC in ADGM, with Neovision Wealth Management Limited serving as the fund manager in ADGM. The fund operates as a feeder fund, with investors’ capital invested primarily in units of the DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund, a SEBI-regulated mutual fund scheme managed by DSP Asset Managers in India. The underlying fund, in turn, invests in Indian equities, providing investors with exposure to large- and mid-cap Indian companies.

The underlying DSP Large & Mid Cap Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through a bottom-up approach, focusing on companies with strong or improving growth prospects, healthy balance sheets and capable management teams.

The fund is managed by Rohit Singhania, co-head – equities at DSP Asset Managers, who has over 25 years of experience.

Jay Kothari, global head of international business, DSP Asset Managers, said: "We have been looking at how we can make investing in India simpler and more accessible for investors outside the country. While the opportunity in Indian equities is well understood, accessing it from overseas can involve multiple processes around documentation, account setup, currency and tax. With the DSP Equity Opportunity Funds PC (Feeder Fund), we are bringing these elements together in a single ADGM-based structure, combining DSP’s Indian equity investment capabilities, Neovision’s local fund management platform and Valura.AI’s fully digital investment journey. We believe this can make accessing and managing Indian equity investments considerably more seamless for eligible offshore investors."