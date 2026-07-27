neofashion.ai launches AI photography platform for fashion brands

neofashion.ai, an AI content platform for fashion retailers built by UAE-based Fipera, has opened self-serve access at neofashion.ai, allowing any fashion brand to generate on-brand product photography, video, and marketing or campaign content directly from its own product photos and references. The launch follows a private beta in which three global apparel brands used the platform in live production, generating on-model photography, e-commerce packshots, and campaign videos from their own product images.

Unlike general-purpose image generators, neofashion.ai keeps every brand's product references, saved model personas, and brand profile isolated within its own workspace and uses them directly to condition each generation. Outputs consistently reflect that brand's casting, fabric behaviour, lighting, and mood across large catalogues, while a brand's images and settings are never shared across customers or used to train another customer's output.

The platform is built to be accessible to businesses of every size, not only large retailers. Pricing is self-serve and credit-based, with a free tier, allowing an independent boutique or small e-commerce label to start generating professional imagery the same day it signs up, with no sales calls and no minimum volume. Larger brands can move to paid plans as they grow, while enterprise customers gain access to additional fine-tuning controls, API access, and service-level agreements.

The platform's modules cover the full production pipeline, including on-model photography, sketch-to-photo, flat lay and cut-out packshots, studio photography, campaign videos, and batch tools for seasonal collections, alongside a native Shopify integration that lets merchants generate and attach product imagery directly from their store catalogue within Shopify.

neofashion.ai was designed and engineered in the UAE, drawing on Fipera's operating experience in fashion trading and retail commerce. The company positions the launch as part of the UAE's push, under its National AI Strategy 2031 and D33 economic agenda, to export AI products rather than simply adopt them.

Following the commercial launch, Fipera is also opening conversations with strategic and institutional investors to accelerate its enterprise expansion across the GCC, Europe, and Asia.

"Fashion brands don't have a creativity problem; they have a consistency and cost problem," said Ali Alkan, founder of Fipera. "Our beta brands are producing catalogue-scale imagery in hours instead of weeks, and it looks unmistakably like their brand because every generation is grounded in their own references, not a generic average, while keeping costs low."