Nellara family gathers to honour chairman MK Moidunni Bava’s 42 years of entrepreneurial leadership

Nellara commemorated the 42-year entrepreneurial journey of its chairman, MK Moidunni Bava, with a celebratory gathering at its Dubai office, bringing together the company’s leadership and team members to mark the milestone.

The celebration highlighted Bava’s journey, which began in 1982 when he arrived in Abu Dhabi from Kerala, India, as a farmer driven by ambition and hard work. He went on to establish a small flour mill in Dubai in 1984, which later grew into RF Combine – Nellara, now a diversified food group with a presence in over 25 countries. Reflecting on the journey, Moidunni Bava said the brand’s 42-year growth from a small mill to a global name has always been anchored in quality, consistency and customer trust.

Over four decades, Nellara has evolved into a well-established food brand offering a wide portfolio of products across all Emirates. From its origins in the UAE, the brand has expanded into India and is strengthening its footprint across key GCC markets, reflecting its long-term growth vision.

The rapid scaling of the brand into an international household name is the result of a dedicated and strategic leadership team. Alongside the chairman, the group’s expansion and operational excellence are driven by managing director Shamsudheen Karimbanakal, director and CEO MK Fasalu Rahman, and executive director Abdulla PK. Under their collective stewardship, the group has expanded its portfolio to include eight prominent brands, such as Rose Flower, Malhar, Nellstea and Nells Café. With manufacturing units in both India and the UAE, the company ensures that the authentic ‘Taste of Home’ reaches the Indian diaspora and local communities across the GCC and beyond.

During the office celebration, reflecting on the journey, Bava stated, “When I began this journey, I did not foresee the scale Nellara would reach. My only goal was to work hard, remain honest, and deliver quality products that people could trust. Every challenge we faced strengthened our resolve. This 42-year milestone belongs not only to me, but to every team member, partner and customer who believed in us. Our journey continues with the same commitment to integrity, quality and growth.”

As part of its continued expansion strategy, Nellara is introducing a new product range, Nellara Insta Chef, designed to redefine smart food solutions for modern households. The range brings convenience-driven cooking to everyday meals, offering authentic Indian curries ready in just 15 minutes while maintaining traditional taste and quality standards.

Nellara’s journey stands as a testament to perseverance and disciplined entrepreneurship within the UAE’s dynamic business landscape. As it completes 42 years, the company remains focused on innovation and sustainable growth while steadily expanding its presence across India and the GCC region.