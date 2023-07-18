Neil Cabral steps down as managing director and global head of key clients at Lighthouse Canton

The head was engaged in successfully developing the firm’s footprint within the single-family office and key client segments spearheading the firm’s strategic tie-ups

Published: Tue 18 Jul 2023, 5:45 PM

Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore headquartered leading investment management firm with offices in Singapore, Dubai and India, with over 100 employees providing both asset management and multi-family office services overseeing in excess of $4 billion of total assets under management and advisory has announced the resignation of Neil Cabral. “Cabral’s work ethic is spectacular and given his commitment to brand desirability, he has always shown the doyen ability to deliver great results. We wish him the very best in his new assignment. We thank Cabral for his leadership during an exciting era of transformation at Lighthouse Canton,” said Shilpi Chowdhary, founder and group CEO at Lighthouse Canton.

Cabral, a senior banker and veteran single family-office professional was one of the landmark hires brought in to bolster the company’s presence. He was engaged in successfully developing the firm’s footprint within the single-family office and key client segments spearheading the firm’s strategic tie-ups. His endorsement of that belief was validated as Lighthouse Canton saw tremendous growth and won three awards during his tenure at the coveted Global Private Banking Innovation Awards 2022. In the regional and country awards for Best Family Office, Lighthouse Canton was awarded the regional title for Middle East as well as the country title for the UAE. Under the digital innovation awards, they also clinched the title of ‘Outstanding Digital Transformation in Covid-19 by a Family Office’. With the UAE and India recently signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), Cabral was instrumental in placing Lighthouse Canton with his global connections and strong ties to both localities. Through various initiatives and his good offices, Cabral has taken, the firm is playing an active role in UAE and India, facilitating investments and partnerships between investors as well as with local government authorities.

Prior to joining Lighthouse Canton, Cabral was the executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness Worldwide (erstwhile The Himalaya Drug Company), where he laid the foundation for global expansion. He was also the CEO of its’ single-family office. In his capacity as executive director for eight years, he was involved in all of the company’s global entities, including as a board member and Trustee of the holding company and all its international subsidiaries and affiliates in over 90 countries.

Before joining Himalaya Wellness, Cabral was the managing director and global head of private banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB). Across the course of his 30+ years of a highly illustrious career, Cabral has held several senior global leadership positions in various multinational banks including Standard Chartered, Credit Agricole (Suisse) SA Private Bank, Citibank, HSBC, and ICICI Bank, across multiple global financial hubs, having worked very closely with various principals and stakeholders. Cabral has a proven track record of successfully creating, founding, managing and operating high-growth businesses.

Cabral is a fellow at International Board of Directors and serves as a board member on several companies globally and most recently was appointed as an advisory board member at Beacon Media, a global media and entertainment company co-founded by renowned Dr Deepak Chopra.

Commenting on his departure, Cabral said: “It has been a privilege to work alongside an extremely talented team at Lighthouse Canton and contribute to the company's growth. I wish Shilpi the best in all his future endeavours. My tenure has been nothing short of pure excitement, joy and whims. Lighthouse Canton has successfully established a great footprint across the countries they operate in and will now be focusing on expanding geographically thus tapping into U/HNW families offering them the best bespoke financial experiences. Looking into the future, I have no doubt that Lighthouse’s best days are still to come. I have, however, decided to step down from the role and embark on a new challenging chapter."