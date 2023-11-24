Neil Cabral appointed as advisory board member at Beacon Media

Published: Thu 1 Jan 1970, 4:00 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 5:08 PM

Beacon Media, a global media and entertainment company, has appointed Neil Cabral as an Advisor to the board of directors. Cabral is a well-respected veteran and has held several senior diversified management positions worldwide at global corporations across various industries.

Beacon Media is co-founded by living legend, world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and author Dr Deepak Chopra MD, serial entrepreneur Manoj Narender Madnani, industrialist tycoon Krishna Bhupal of GVK family and Poonacha Machaiah, CEO of The Chopra Foundation.

This appointment represents a significant milestone for Beacon Media, with Cabral bringing his expertise and entrepreneurial vision which is nothing short than remarkable to contribute to the development of the company. The inclusion of Cabral on the advisory board of directors reinforces Beacon Media's commitment to Web 3.0, media production and entertainment.

Beacon Media is a global media and entertainment company known for its Web 3.0, film production, distribution, advisory, content creation and media production with seamless access to worldwide distribution networks. Through its immersive economy division, MESMR, Beacon Media have redefined storytelling by combining innovative technology and exceptional talent to democratise immersive experiences and is currently financing and producing films globally across multiple regions. This union aligns with Deepak Chopra’s ambition to touch the lives of people, fostering personal and social transformation, and steering humanity towards a more serene, sustainable, healthier, peaceful and joyful world.

“The advisory board consists of accomplished global industry leaders who will provide strategic guidance and insights to help generate growth. Leveraging their diverse backgrounds and extensive experiences, the advisory board members will enhance the board’s capacity to provide valuable perspectives. Anchored in the guiding principle, '1+1 must equal 11, Beacon Media remains steadfast in their dedication to unleashing exponential value for every stakeholder’’ said a spokesperson of Beacon Media in its announcement.

Cabral is an accomplished executive and has extensive experience spanning over three decades having worked in global companies across strategy, finance, wellness, pharmaceuticals, family offices, private, retail and corporate banking, business development and leading complex businesses which span multiple geographical regions. As a business-focused professional with problem-solving skills, he has successfully led and mentored multicultural businesses on an enterprise-wide scale. His remarkable ascent to be ranked 45th amongst the 100 Most Influential Indians in UAE and 63rd amongst the 100 Most Successful Indians in UAE, underscores Cabral’s outstanding achievements in his illustrious career.

Cabral, till recently was the executive director and board member of Himalaya Wellness Worldwide (erstwhile The Himalaya Drug Company), one of India’s largest multinational pharmaceutical company where he laid the foundation for global expansion. He was also the CEO of its’ single-family office. In his capacity as executive director he was at the helm and involved in all of the company’s global entities, including as a board member of the holding company and all its international subsidiaries and affiliates in over 90 countries. Across the course of his illustrious career, Cabral has held several senior leadership positions across multiple global financial hubs including managing director and global head at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) private bank, executive director at Standard Chartered Bank, executive director at Credit Agricole (Suisse) SA Private Bank, senior vice president at Citibank, vice president HSBC, director at ICICI Bank and managing director & global head of key clients at Lighthouse Canton, a Singapore headquartered leading investment management firm and multi-family office overseeing in excess of $4 billion of total assets under management and advisory having worked very closely with various principals and stakeholders across Europe, Dubai, Singapore, London, Switzerland, Paris, India and Hong Kong. Cabral continues to actively serve as a board member on several prominent companies as well.

As part of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the Government of India and the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Chapters, Cabral is a part of the UAE-India Technical Council committee. He also sits on the committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) that launched the India-UAE Start-Up Corridor. Cabral is an advisor to the Indian Super League (ISL) – Hyderabad FC co-promoted by Reliance, Star India and supported by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

His leadership, expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit have not only propelled him to great success but have also positioned him as one of the most influential self-made professional in the middle east. His journey from a humble beginning to one of the most sought out highly respected individual is a testament to the power of his talent, extreme hard work and most importantly, gratitude. From his humble beginnings to his meteoric career, his journey reminds us of the importance of humility, treasure trove of gratitude and kindness. Most describe him as a man with many hats and a mega thinker with a magnanimous attitude to succeed. Cabral’s contributions to the banking, family office, wellness and pharmaceutical industries are recognized with several distinguished awards.

“Working with world-class founders of Beacon Media and understanding Deepak Chopra’s vast IP library, has been both insightful and inspirational," Cabral said in a statement. “The brand's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. I feel a deep sense of pride and honor to work closely with Chopra who guides and unlocks the secrets to moving beyond our present limitations to access a field of infinite possibilities. Exciting times ahead as Beacon Media wraps up production on its first feature film, “72 Hours,” a cryptocurrency-themed thriller from director Christian Sesma. Strategic partnership with Mexico City-based Pirexia Films for Spanish-language adaptations of Deepak Chopra books and a film starring Russell Peters will be the first project under a new $100 million, five-year, 10-picture production deal between Beacon Media and Parmar Entertainment paving the way for more diverse storytelling and representation in Hollywood.”

“We’ve wisely chosen Cabral and are extremely excited to have him on our board. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand's philosophy. A multi-faceted personality and a leader par excellence, he will be a valuable addition to our company in several aspects. His insights extend beyond the balance sheet and that will enhance the diversity of thought, perspectives, and skill sets required to guide and oversee the next chapter of our growth,” said Chopra.