Negin Ghalavand: An astounding personality in love with all things creative, fashion and artistic

By Animesh Kumar Published: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Oct 2022, 4:01 PM

No matter how much ever we discuss the relentless drive and passion with which a few professionals work in their industries and achieve massively through the same, the more we feel the need to discuss them for the world to understand their brilliance and know their genius. Most of these geniuses belong to the younger brigade and work with the genuine intent to bring a wave of change in their respective industries. We couldn’t help but notice how Negin Ghalavand did the same in the world of modelling, fashion, and content creation on social media.

Ghalavand is beyond being a rising model as she has proved her mettle as a fashion enthusiast and a lifestyle influencer, whose content is massively sought by a million fans and followers on her Instagram and other social media platforms. It won’t be wrong to say that she always had it in her to become the gorgeous and rising model she is today and thus could work with several well-known brands travelling across countries. Originally from Iran and now from the Netherlands, Ghalavand is one of those rare talented beings in the creative, fashion, and artistic realms who are now giving it her all to make it huge in the business world.

The fashion model and Instagram star pursued medicine initially, but her inclination toward posting her mesmerising pictures on Instagram, while the app had just started, already had started gaining momentum, which landed her in the world of fashion modelling. With her rising fans and followers, she turned into a social media influencer promoting major brands of the world like Moeva, Hvisk, Sonya, Moditec, and so many others.

Apart from being active on social media for her breathtakingly beautiful modelling pictures, she also loves sharing about her daily work and life, travel pictures and videos, and much more to keep more and more people constantly hooked to her page.

Soon, this astute mind and creative soul (@negin) will also be launching 'Ghalavand', her unique jewellery brand.

