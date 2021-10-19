Neel Dhingra Emphasizes The Value Of Digital Marketing In Real Estate
Neel Dhingra is a real estate and mortgage expert and social media content creator currently based in Reno, Nevada. He is married with three children to whom he dedicates his work and perseverance to make his business succeed.
Neel is passionate about learning and sharing what he’s learned with others, as he also loves connecting with people, especially in the business world.
Neel's company, Forward Academy, has been helping businesses and individuals make their brands more profitable and marketable. He emphasizes to his clients the beauty and wonders of personal branding and digital content marketing in multiplying their companies' financial revenues. These same approaches were what propelled Neel and his business into quadrupling his personal production and income.
Digital content creation is rare in the mortgage and real estate industry, making Neel a unique personality in the business. He saw the potential of social media marketing in expanding businesses and felt the need to immediately integrate this method into his own business ventures. He began making content about financial and customer education as well as the financial opportunities from homeownership.
One major milestone in Neel's young career is when he grew his mortgage business by over 1,000% in just three years. He shared that social media content marketing across various platforms all over the internet allowed him to achieve this feat. Top software providers BombBomb and Tom Ferry recognized Neel as a top video influencer because of these early successes as a digital marketer.
Through his massive success in content creation, Neel got to work with some of the most famous names in the real estate and mortgage business. Also, he was invited to speak at conferences all over the country because of his credibility in providing effective marketing strategies for businesses. Neel is also the host of the annual conference Forward Event, an exclusive program for interested individuals.
Neel’s desire to help others is one major reason he decided to work in the mortgage and real estate business. He knew that if people are oriented properly about the benefits of homeownership, they can get the financial freedom they want to achieve. "The lack of knowledge in mortgage and homeownership," according to Neel, "is a barrier for people trying to get breakthroughs and opportunities in the industry."
Neel has been in the industry for 15 years, and throughout these years, he has seen the ineffectiveness of the traditional approaches in the business. For this reason, he looked for methods that were less transactional, more creative, and more innovative. Neel leveraged his social media accounts like Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to boost his brand’s name and also launched a website for potential clients.
Using his passion for finance, numbers, and business, Neel was able to establish a company that has helped thousands of people and businesses. He hopes his business will continue to thrive by remaining open to new ideas and embracing evolutions in the market. Neel stresses that people are at the heart of any business, so he wants this message to resonate with his clients’ brands.