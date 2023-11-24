UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

NBP presents its vision on online payments and e-commerce

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, addressing the the UnionPay International Regional Member Council meeting in Riyadh. — Supplied photo
Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, addressing the the UnionPay International Regional Member Council meeting in Riyadh. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 9:26 PM

Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 9:29 PM

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), recently visited Saudi Arabia to attend an important corporate meeting to present the bank's e-commerce vision.

By Staff Report

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Ali Hasnie attended the UnionPay International Regional Member Council meeting in Riyadh and presented NBP's vision for e-commerce and online payments.

The meeting was also attended by delegates from across the financial sector from Middle East, Türkiye, China, and Pakistan.


More news from KT Network