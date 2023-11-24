NBP presents its vision on online payments and e-commerce

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, addressing the the UnionPay International Regional Member Council meeting in Riyadh. — Supplied photo

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 9:26 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 9:29 PM

Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President and CEO, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), recently visited Saudi Arabia to attend an important corporate meeting to present the bank's e-commerce vision.

Ali Hasnie attended the UnionPay International Regional Member Council meeting in Riyadh and presented NBP's vision for e-commerce and online payments.

The meeting was also attended by delegates from across the financial sector from Middle East, Türkiye, China, and Pakistan.