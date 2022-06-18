NBP emerges victorious against terror financing claims in NY court

Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:18 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 1:40 PM

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won the case ‘Harold Brown Sr., et al vs NBP’ filed in the United States District Court, Southern District Court, Second Circuit, New York, according to reports. NBP had filed a motion to dismiss claims, which were vigorously contested through its US attorneys, thus leading to the case being dismissed in the bank’s favour.

The plaintiff Harold Brown had falsely alleged that NBP allowed money transfers, which resulted in financing of terrorism against US citizens in Afghanistan, thus amounting to an offence under the US Anti-Terrorism Act, as amended by the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act. The dismissal of the case proves that the claim against NBP was without any legal basis, reports suggested.

According to a statement by NBP, it has historically remained committed to combating financial crimes through compliance with local and international laws, regulations and international best practices with regards to Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer-related matters. NBP is the largest public sector bank in Pakistan having a significant branch network of 1,500 plus branches across the country and a strong international presence.