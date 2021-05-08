- EVENTS
NBP Digital Customer Reward Campaign winners
National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has announced winners of its NBP Digital Customer Reward Campaign for March through a lucky draw held at the NBP Head Office. The campaign is for NBP digital mobile app and NBP internet banking users. To qualify, a customer only has to download NBP mobile app, register themselves and perform a transaction on NBP mobile app or through NBP internet banking.
Faisal Ahmad, SEVP/group chief, strategy and business analytics group, NBP stated that NBP Digital provides its customers superior quality of banking service with security and convenience. He added that NBP had launched this customer reward campaign to encourage its customers to use the bank’s digital channels.
In the last 15 months the number of registered NBP mobile app users have increased by 177 per cent and the value amount of transactions have increased by 250 per cent. NBP has also launched Union Pay’s first virtual card in Pakistan for its mobile app users, now customers can add a virtual card in their mobile app and pay. Other features are touch ID login, Pay2CNIC transaction, government payments, credit card bill payments and more.
