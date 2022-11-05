NBF secures sponsorship for annual Fujairah Run

Shamlal Ahamed, MD — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds and Vince Cook, CEO at NBF, signing the agreement for Malabar Gold and Diamonds to sponsor NBF’s annual Fujairah Run, in the presence of Abdul Salam KP, vice-chairman at Malabar Group and Ameer CMC, finance director at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and other NBF management officials.

Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:02 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 11:27 AM

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has secured sponsorship from Malabar Gold and Diamonds for the bank’s annual Fujairah Run for the fourth time, significantly strengthening its offering and profile. This year’s run will take place under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, and reflects Fujairah leadership’s commitment to encouraging residents to adopt active lifestyles in the Emirate.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said: “The annual NBF Fujairah Run plays an important role in further promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for residents in the UAE. This is in line with our company’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals, and is one among our many efforts to make a positive contribution to the community. ”