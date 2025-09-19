Navrang Navratri 2025 set to light up Dubai with 12 nights of festive grandeur

Dubai is all set to witness the grand return of Navrang Navratri, the region’s biggest indoor Navratri celebration, from September 21 to October 2, 2025 at Al Nasr Leisure land, Ice Rink. With a capacity of over 35,000 plus attendees, the festival promises 12 electrifying nights of rhythm and cultural vibrance.

Navrang Navratri is more than just an event – it’s a cultural movement that blends tradition with modern flair. Guests can look forward to daily themed Garba nights, the soulful music of Kashyap Sompura and Rang Tarang Band, high-energy dhol beats by Soyam Ladka, youth-driven DJ after-parties, and hosting by the dynamic Sunny Pancholi.

The festival features fusion dance styles, vibrant food courts, fashion pop-ups, fun zones, and competitions; all within a safe, inclusive, family-friendly setting.

Tickets are now live with Early Bird offers 20 per cent off until September 15 across multiple categories including kids, couples, groups, and season passes.

Join Dubai’s most-awaited cultural extravaganza – Navrang Navratri 2025 – where tradition meets celebration like never before. For more information call: 054 451 0313