Navjyot Gurudatta's incredible experience at Albuqaish Jungle has excited all

The renowned entrepreneur was seen clicking some amazing pictures with the animals at the private zoo, AlBuqaish Jungle

So many new things and places have been on the ‘go-to’ list for people out there, especially in the Middle East, which is known for offering some of the most exciting adventures and experiences. One such thing happened when we spotted none other than Navjyot Gurudatta, the Dubai-based entrepreneur, visiting the ever-so-famous zoo called the AlBuqaish Jungle by Humaid Abdulla Albuqaish. Watching more and more pictures like these surely infuses people's minds with more excitement to check out the zoo themselves.

Gurudatta was quite fascinated by the kindness and hospitality of Albuqaish. He highly regards this passionate being, as the former believes that in a world that is too involved in their lives, this guy has dedicated his efforts, time, and life to animals. He is a true gentleman who truly is concerned for animals and opened a zoo for them in the form of AlBuqaish Jungle (@albuqaish.jungle).

Albuqaish had invited Gurudatta, and the latter was seen having a mesmerising experience at his zoo. Gurudatta mentions how amazing he felt meeting Albuqaish and how kind he was to him and everyone around him. Albuqaish is also known for creating some unique reels on Instagram, which has received millions of views.

Speaking on the same, Gurudatta said: "It is unbelievable how people like Albuqaish have been working around the betterment of animals. This man's approach for animals and his exceptional work for them has indeed won hearts."

Gurudatta highlights he could not hold his enthusiasm and eagerness to watch out for some exotic animals at the much-talked-about zoo and this time made sure to pay his visit to the same. To his surprise, he was much more astounded meeting those exotic ones than he had imagined he could be. This is quite evident by the pictures that have surfaced so far, where we can see Gurudatta holding some of them and having a great time along with them. In one of the pictures, he is seen around tigers, and the excitement on his face says it all.

This young man, who is also known as the shining Sikh, is the one who featured on the top 100 most powerful and influential Sikhs in the world under age 30 twice.

Click here to know more about them: @humaidalbuqaish/@shiningsikh