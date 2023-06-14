Navigating through stakeholder considerations — Pursuing a part-time EMBA

By Dr Gary Stockport Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:48 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 10:55 AM

Embarking on a part-time Executive MBA (EMBA) journey at a top-tier Business School such as SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain) can be a transformative experience, enabling busy working professionals to enhance their generalist and leadership skills, broaden their professional network, and importantly accelerate their careers. However, before taking the plunge, it is vital to consider the perspectives and needs of various stakeholders who may be impacted by this important decision. In this marketing piece, I will delve into the key stakeholders that should be considered when contemplating doing a part-time EMBA.

Self: The decision to pursue an EMBA degree requires both self-reflection and much personal commitment. As a stakeholder in your own journey, consider your career aspirations, current workload, financial resources, and readiness to balance the demands of work, family, and studies. Evaluate whether the EMBA aligns with your short-term and long-term career goals and if you have the drive and dedication to successfully complete the degree.

Employer: Engaging your employer as a key stakeholder is crucial, as pursuing an EMBA can have implications for your current role and the organisation. Communicate the value proposition of the degree, emphasising how it can enhance your knowledge, skills and capabilities and contribute to your professional growth, while also benefiting the company through the applied nature of the degree. Discuss potential opportunities for knowledge transfer, increased leadership capabilities, and how you plan to manage your workload effectively whilst studying part-time.

Family and Loved Ones: Pursuing an EMBA is a significant commitment that may impact your personal life. Engaging your family and loved ones as stakeholders is essential to garner their support, understanding, and cooperation. Discuss the anticipated time and energy required for studies, potential adjustments in family responsibilities, and ultimately how doing an EMBA will contribute to your and their success. Open communication and setting realistic expectations will help maintain harmony and balance throughout the studies.

Colleagues and Team Members: Your colleagues and team members are directly impacted by your decision to pursue an EMBA. Engage them as stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and continued productivity in the workplace. Communicate your plans and demonstrate how your studies will benefit the team. Explore opportunities for knowledge sharing, delegating responsibilities, or potentially identifying temporary replacements during intense periods of study such as when major projects are being done as a key value adding part of the EMBA.

Alumni Network: One of the significant advantages of attending a top notch Business School, such as SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain) is the opportunity to tap into a vibrant alumni network. You can leverage this network as a stakeholder by connecting with alumni. Engage in conversations, attend networking events, and gather insights about their experiences, career progression, and the value they gained from doing the EMBA. Their guidance can provide invaluable perspectives and help you make an informed decision about your future career strategy.

Admissions and Information Sessions: Before applying to a top business school for the EMBA programme, consider the stakeholders within the institution itself. Engage with admissions/ marketing counsellors to understand the program's prerequisites, application process, and any specific requirements. Attend information sessions to help gain insights about the curriculum, teaching methodologies, and the overall learning environment. This engagement will help you assess the programme's fit with your expectations and goals. At SP Jain, we run frequent ‘Coffee with the Dean’ Assistant Dean’ sessions and specific queries are addressed directly.

Pursuing a part-time EMBA degree at a top business school requires a thoughtful consideration of various stakeholders who are directly or indirectly influenced by this career impacting decision. By engaging with yourself, employer, family, colleagues, alumni, and the Business School itself, you can navigate this journey with clarity, support and confidence that you are making the right decision to study. The EMBA experience offers tremendous potential for both personal and professional growth, and I would highly recommend that you seize the opportunity. Through taking the many important stakeholders into account, you can maximise the benefits of this transformative educational and ultimately career opportunity.

— Dr Gary Stockport is dean EMBA and professor Strategy at SP Jain School of Global Management and is based at the Dubai Campus. He has lived and worked in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and now the UAE. He has received many awards for teaching and research.