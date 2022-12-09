Natuzzi Italia presents themed setup celebrating 'The Circle of Harmony – Second Life'

The Natuzzi Italia store in Dubai is one of the reference point for design in the city: measuring more than 1,500 sq m on two floors, this flagship store is the epitome of the approach Natuzzi has when furnishing homes. During The Dubai Design Week, Natuzzi Italia designed a new setup in the Natuzzi Italia store focusing on some of the most famous and iconic products, as well as on some of the new proposals the company has been developing in recent years with a prominent space dedicated to the puff Terra, part of the 2022 collection.

This piece is part of a special treat for the Dubai public, a custom-made edition of the installation Germogli by Marcantonio, which celebrates the concept of 'The Circle of Harmony – Second Life', welcoming guests into the flagship store.

Natuzzi Italia has entrusted the artist and designer Marcantonio with an evocative, picturesque installation – presented for the first time during Milan Design Week in the courtyard of the Palazzo Durini Caproni di Taliedo, which houses the brand's showroom in Milan – with the goal to spread to the visitors the spirit of the Circle of Harmony, a croassroad of experiences, influences and creative blendings.

Based on the idea of rebirth and aiming at emphasising the narrow link which connects us to nature and the environment today more than ever, Marcantonio decided to transform one of the most significant courtyards in the center of Milan into a fairytale-like world where gigantic sprouts shoot from the ground, or better said, from the earth.

Three gigantic sprouts (2,3 m tall), covered with a reflective golden surface, are placed in the central round stage at the entrance of the store, surrounded by 15 Terra poufs so as to highlight the strong relationship between Natuzzi’s new products concept and nature. Germogli, in fact, represents a tribute to the union between man and nature and, at the same time, focuses the spotlight on an urgent problem facing olive groves in Puglia which requires incisive action: Xylella. This pesty bacteria, which arrived in Apulia in 2013, is rapidly destroying thousands of hectares of olive trees and might also expand in the rest of the Mediterranean.

A real statement piece, Terra is the essence of this year’s collection The Circle of Harmony – Second Life as it embodies the research on sustainable materials the company is developing.