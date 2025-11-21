Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

During Dubai Design Week 2025, the region’s most important design festival in its 11th edition, Natuzzi Italia presented its new ‘Rooted in Harmony’ collection within an unprecedented immersive installation at Downtown Design, the flagship event of the festival, which took place from November 5 to 9, 2025, in the heart of Dubai Design District (d3).

"Dubai Design Week embodies the city’s pioneering vision in design and innovation," said Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, Natuzzi project and contract chief officer. "We are proud of our continued participation and of achieving outstanding results during VIP Day."

The event, a key reference for architecture, interior, product, and experience design, continues to reinforce its role as a creative crossroads of cultures, languages, and innovation, offering a strategic platform to connect with architects, international studios, developers, and decision-makers from over 100 countries. One year after the inauguration of the Natuzzi Harmony Residences in Dubai — the first residential project entirely conceived and realised by a design brand — Natuzzi Italia returned to the event with a space that goes beyond the traditional exhibition stand: A living, multisensory residential environment designed by the architecture, interior, and collectible design studio Etereo, founded by Mirko Sala Tenna and Stefania Di Gregorio, two of the most influential names in the UAE art scene.

With over 22,000 visitors and the presence of international brands, Downtown Design confirms itself as an authoritative platform for contemporary design in the region. Natuzzi Italia’s participation, in special collaboration with Studio Etereo, reinforces the brand’s global positioning and reaffirms its design vocation, ranging from ready-to-choose solutions to full bespoke projects, and branded residential concepts aimed at meeting the needs of contemporary living on an international scale.