National Properties unveils Dh1 billion ‘399 Hills Park’ development project

Published: Sat 13 May 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Sat 13 May 2023, 4:10 PM

National Properties, the real estate subsidiary of the Shari’a-compliant savings and investment firm National Bonds Corporation, has announced the launch of its latest development project, ‘399 Hills Park’. Situated in Dubai Hills Estate, the property is valued at Dh1 billion and is set to be a prime attraction in the real estate market of the UAE.

Scheduled for completion in Q4-2025, the 399 Hills Park project introduces luxuriously spacious units in a range of sizes, including one bedroom with average size of 915 sqft - 1255 sqft, two bedroom with 1411 sqft - 2075 sqft, and three bedroom with 2,007 sqft -2459 sqft. Commenting on the launch, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, group CEO at National Bonds Corporation, said: “We are thrilled to launch the 399 Hills Park project, which guarantees a superior standard of urban living for its residents and a secure lucrative investment for our clients.

As a reliable and trusted developer supported by the Dh13 billion investment portfolio contributed by more than 800,000 bondholders, we take immense pride in delivering excellence and fulfilling our commitments.”

Situated within the picturesque Dubai Hills community, the project benefits from a prime location in the heart of the Hills, offering easy access to all of the area’s best attractions. Moreover, the project provides an attractive payment plan that enables buyers to own their dream home without financial stress. With just a 10 per cent deposit, followed by 30 per cent paid over construction, and the remaining 60 per cent upon handover, buyers can enjoy a stress-free purchase while getting exceptional value for their money.