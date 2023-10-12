National Bank of Fujairah partners with Malabar Gold and Diamonds as sponsor for its annual Fujairah Run

Now in its seventh edition, the Fujairah Run is designed to attract all members of the community of all ages, from seasoned runners to novices

Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM

National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has secured sponsorship from Malabar Gold & Diamonds for its annual Fujairah Run for the fifth consecutive year, significantly enhancing and strengthening the event’s profile. This year’s run will take place November 18.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the run reflects the commitment of the Emirate’s leadership to encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. It also aligns with NBF’s commitment to providing initiatives that support the well-being of the communities in which it operates, and integral component of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy.

Shamlal Ahamed, managing director — international operations of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, commented: “Having gained prominence as an integral part of the UAE’s sports calendar, the annual NBF Fujairah Run serves as a pivotal platform in encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle among residents and citizens in the UAE. Furthermore, the NBF Fujairah Run is in complete accordance with the ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, reflecting our ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on the community. Malabar Gold and Diamonds is delighted to renew our collaboration with NBF for a fifth year to contribute to its ongoing success."

Now in its seventh edition, the Fujairah Run is designed to attract all members of the community of all ages, from seasoned runners to novices. Starting and finishing at Fujairah Festival Square, near the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, this year’s run will feature five categories that follow routes winding through the historic town of Fujairah and its scenic surroundings. These five categories include: 3km, 5km, 10km, 11km trail run and a run for the people of determination.

Commenting on the partnership, Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, said: “The NBF Fujairah Run continues to grow in popularity each year, reaffirming its position as an important fixture on the UAE’s sports calendar, and we are always looking for ways we can secure the support of the local and business communities. Our partnership with Malabar Gold & Diamonds showcases our joint commitment to contributing to a healthy and active lifestyle, and provides us with the resources to help make this our best run yet, both for participants and spectators. We’re grateful for their ongoing support and we look forward to welcoming even more runners this year.”

The annual event is expected to attract record attendance for this latest edition and will see an action-packed event programme to entertain participants and spectators. All participants will receive t-shirts, and medals and cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female participants in each run category.

Registration for the event is open for individuals at https://fujairahrun.com/. Registration closes on November 16 or whenever capacity is full. Participants are encouraged to register early in order to avoid disappointment.

The NBF Fujairah Run 2023 has secured sponsorship from many other partners, significantly strengthening the offering and profile of this year’s run. They include: Fujairah Natural Resource Corporation (FNRC), Maharaj, Port of Fujairah, Fujairah National Group (FNG), Fujairah Adventure Club, Fujairah National Driving Institute (FNDI), Global Marketing Systems Inc. (GMS) and Rising Gym.