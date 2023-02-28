Nathan & Nathan announce expansion into Saudi Arabia through a joint venture with Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Sons

Nathan & Nathan Group, a leading provider of outsourced professional services and technology in the UAE have announced their expansion into Saudi Arabia with the opening of its first office located in the capital Riyadh. The professional services giant, which has grown rapidly in the UAE over the last decade now employs over 4,500 employees in the UAE and operates across 80 industries and multiple business lines.

Their joint venture partner for KSA, Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Sons, is one of the most successful business groups in the kingdom, owning stakes in multiple publicly listed companies and a large portfolio of private businesses across mall operations, retail, healthcare, financial services, e-commerce and more.

This partnership has launched Nathan & Nathan KSA, which will bring together the expertise and resources of both companies, accelerate the growth of both groups’ active customer bases, and support the development of future opportunities together to provide unparalleled professional services to clients throughout the kingdom.

Nathan & Nathan are confident that this joint venture will be a success as it will help them service their customers in KSA and will help to further strengthen the business ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.