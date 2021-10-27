Natalia Elenkina shares her three secrets to get more likes on Instagram

Instagram has more than 700 million active users. Thousands want to become famous on this social media platform. But this is a platform where you hardly have a few seconds to impress your audience. So whether it’s a photo, short video, or gif, your post needs to make an immediate impact on your followers. Although the number of likes per post usually depends on the number of followers, the content of your post also plays a crucial role.

Natalia Elenkina, the latest Instagram sensation, has a few tricks to share that can help you get tons of likes on every post.

Elenkina became famous on Instagram after her modeling photos went viral. Her number of followers increased over time, and that attracted the attention of many brands. Today, Elenkina has more than 55.5k followers, with fashion brands lining up to sign her for their new projects.

The model believes that everyone has an equal chance of getting many likes and reacts if they follow a few tricks.

Posting high-quality images

There is one thing common in every photo that Elenkina posts – they are of high quality. You wish you could download them and set them as your phone’s wallpaper.

Elenkina says, “Initially, I didn’t have a good camera phone. The pixelated images didn’t look good on Instagram. Now that I have a camera-centric phone and work with a professional photographer, I can see the difference in the number of likes.

Sure, my followers have increased in the last couple of years, but they are not the only reason I get so many reactions to my posts. Posting high-quality images help, irrespective of the field you are from.”

Write engaging captions

It’s not just the photo that attracts your audience’s attention; the caption also plays a vital role. Elenkina never forgets to write beautiful captions on every post. She says, “Every picture deserves a caption. It tells the story of what you are feeling at that time. I can say that my captions have become better recently. Initially, I wrote whatever came to my mind. But with my followers growing, I feel it’s my responsibility to make the posts as engaging as possible.”

Add locations to every post

According to Elenkina, your followers may want to know where you took the photo. It doesn’t matter whether you post food photos from your home or travel photos from your vacation. However, adding a location makes a massive difference because your posts will appear under that location, leading to improving your reach and ultimately increasing the number of likes.

Elenkina always makes it a point to add a geo-location to her posts. She believes that a few small things can make a big difference to how people react to your Instagram posts. And these small things made her stand out, enabling her to pursue a career in modeling not just out of luck but through working hard to find the best way to leverage her platform of choice.