Nanjing Kenyo Group breaks ground on Middle East’s largest 3D printing factory in Abu Dhabi

Nanjing Kenyo Group, a global pioneer in the 3D concrete printing industry, and its UAE subsidiary, officially celebrated the groundbreaking of their new factory in the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Park. The new Kenyo Tech Middle East 3D Printing factory is set to become the first and largest 3D concrete printing factory in the UAE, solidifying Kenyo's leadership and commitment to revolutionary building practices.

The momentous ceremony was attended by a distinguished list of dignitaries, emphasising the project's strategic importance. Attendees included: Zou Yonggang, chairman of Jiangsu Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company (JOCIC); Mohamed Ghareeb, chief experience officer; and Fatima Al-Hammadi, chief commercial officer, both of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group).

In a strong show of support for Kenyo, Yonggang highlighted the company's leading role. "Kenyo is a pioneer in China’s 3D building printing industry, possessing a fully integrated industrial chain," he stated. "The Demonstration Park will continue to provide comprehensive services and support, helping Kenyo take root in the UAE, serve the Middle East, and expand globally."

Fatima Al-Hammadi also underscored the project's alignment with Abu Dhabi's development goals. "Kenyo’s presence will promote the development of advanced manufacturing and new materials in Abu Dhabi. KEZAD Group will work hand in hand with the Demonstration Park to ensure the project’s successful implementation," she said.

The new factory represents a pivotal moment for Kenyo, building on a foundation of proven success. The company has already received official SGS local materials certification and successfully printed a 300-square-meter warehouse within two weeks, nearly doubling the speed of traditional methods.

This feat was completed smoothly under extreme conditions exceeding 50 degrees celsius, demonstrating the adaptability of the technology and the excellent performance of its materials. The company used local concrete and desert sand as printing raw materials and conducted rigorous, comprehensive testing to ensure high quality and environmental standards.

Additionally, the company's research and development in raw materials is conducted in partnership with Khalifa University, leveraging local expertise to create sustainable and innovative solutions.

Li Jin, chairman of Nanjing Kenyo Group, took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the many collaborators who have contributed to Kenyo's success in the region. "We would like to express our special thanks to Kizad Group and JOCIC Industrial Park for their comprehensive support and solid guarantees for our project," he stated. He also thanked Southeast University, China CAMC Engineering, and Academician Meng Jianmin and his team for their invaluable contributions.

Kenyo's new facility will house five specialised centers covering equipment assembly, component manufacturing, sculpture and decoration, precast templates, and innovative material R&D. This expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and efficient construction solutions in the region.

The factory will support Kenyo's future projects, including 3D-printed villas and other large-scale developments. With a track record that includes the JOCIC exhibition hall, various 3D-printed villas, Dubai interior decoration, the Al Ain sculpture project, and villa courtyard designs in Abu Dhabi, Kenyo has demonstrated its capability and commitment. Each achievement has been made possible by the strong support and close collaboration from all involved parties, further strengthening Kenyo's position as a leader in the global industrial landscape.