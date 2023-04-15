Nando's offers 1,000 iftar packs to delivery drivers in UAE

Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 4:59 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 6:04 PM

The holy month of Ramadan is a special time of the year when family and friends come together and enhance the spirit of giving and tolerance. In the spirit of giving, Nando's is continuing to give back to the community. In the spirit of kindness and generosity, Nando’s has yet again announced a heartwarming initiative to spread joy and positivity during this special time. The popular food chain is giving away 1,000 Iftar meals to hard-working delivery drivers of their aggregator partners across the UAE until April 18, recognising the essential role they play in keeping the city moving.

The distribution will run from 6 am to 6 pm across all restaurants, wherein each delivery driver who comes to the restaurant to collect a delivery order will be given an Iftar meal.

George Kunnappally, managing director at Nando’s UAE, said: “During the holy month of Ramadan, Nando’s UAE is delighted to honour the critical service offered by our selfless and relentless delivery drivers across our aggregator partners by offering iftar meals to them. We are extremely grateful to each and every one of our drivers for their commitment and hard work towards making Nando’s a truly memorable customer experience.”

Delivery drivers are an integral part of the eco-system, constantly on the move, working hard. So, this thoughtful initiative will allow them to enjoy a small break from their busy lives. Nando’s is actively involved in championing initiatives and various charity drives all year round.

The brand has also tied up with charities like Dubai Cares, Al Jalila Foundation, Careem and Stop & Help for its CSR campaigns in previous years. In 2022 and 2023, Nando’s tied up with Hope Amel UAE in preparing and delivering household supplies to families in need during Ramadan.