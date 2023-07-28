Nagham Zalabia: The story of a Palestinian beauty entrepreneur and influencer

Zalabia's Nagham Pro offers over 100 products under the 'Nagham Pro' brand

Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 5:02 PM

The year 2016 saw the birth of a new star in the business world, Nagham Zalabia, the Palestinian beauty entrepreneur and influencer, who, thanks to her dedication and hard work, was able to turn her dream into a reality, and become the inspiring model for entrepreneurship.

Having been an employee in her family's fashion stores, Zalabia's journey in the world of beauty began with strong support from her husband, prompting her to create a new concept to promote beauty and makeup products through social media. Expanding at a rapid pace, she allocated some shelves in the fashion stores she worked for, to display her own products, and from there grew her business in leaps and bounds.

Zalabia launched her main brand, 'Nagham Pro', with a concept distinctive from other cosmetic brands. Today, ’Nagham Pro’ has branched out into multiple sub-brands with over 100 completely exclusive products. With the global spread of her brands, Nagham is seeking to expand 'Nagham Pro' in the Arabian Gulf and is planning on establishing a new outlet to serve the region.

Reflecting on her journey, Zalabia says: "It has always been my dream to run my own business; and it was my involvement in the fashion industry that inspired me, with my ambition being the drive behind my determination to succeed. At the beginning, my confidence grew when I reached my personal goals, but what really drives me today is the sense of pride and confidence that is shared by many women and girls who use Nagham Pro products, as well as the positive feedback that reflect the positive impact of these products."

Zalabia continues: "I believe that beauty exists within everyone, and that taking care of external appearance and self-confidence can enhance the beauty of a person. The role of cosmetics highlight different aspects of physical beauty, which are often hidden."

Distinguished from other brands by innovation and creativity, 'Nagham Pro' provides high-quality products leading to an exceptional customer experience with a special focus on the quality of environmentally friendly raw materials. ‘Nagham Pro’ ensures consistent high product quality and considers its positive effects on customers. For this specific purpose, the research and development Unit at Nagham Pro partners with the labs of the renowned Italian Unifarco and some of the most prestigious European universities to verify the quality and safety of the components used. Nagham Pro also sets strict standards for selecting raw materials and conducts comprehensive testing before launching and distributing any new product.

Apart from makeup, Nagham Pro products range from, skin care to hair solutions, and they can be viewed through a mobile app dedicated to the brand. The company is constantly expanding its portfolio by developing new products and launching sub-brands with a commitment to maintaining quality and excellence as a standard with its products.