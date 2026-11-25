NAFFCO Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of firefighting equipment, fire protection systems, fire pumps, fire trucks, specialised vehicles, and safety and security engineering systems, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a global leader in AI-powered managed cybersecurity operations, to strengthen the cybersecurity of its operations across the UAE and international markets.

Under the agreement, Rapid7 will provide NAFFCO with 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR), together with Exposure Command, Rapid7’s continuous exposure management platform. The combination gives NAFFCO round-the-clock threat detection and response from Rapid7’s global security operations centers, alongside continuous visibility into its attack surface, so its security team can find, prioritize and fix the exposures that matter most before attackers can use them.

For more than 30 years, NAFFCO Group has protected people, property and critical infrastructure in over 100 countries, including some of the region’s most iconic landmarks. The group has approximately 24,000 team members and more than 13 million sq ft of manufacturing facilities worldwide. As the business has grown and digitised, protecting its own systems, data and operations has become a strategic priority.

“NAFFCO’s main mission is to protect life, property and environment. In order to maintain the vision within an AI driven world we need to have the best cyber security posture. After thorough review on the market, NAFFCO has decided to proceed with Rapid7,” said Eng. Khalid Al Khatib, chief executive officer, NAFFCO Group.

Gopan Sivasankaran, regional director, Middle East and Africa, Rapid7 added: “For an organisation of NAFFCO's scale and importance, having a clear understanding of its exposure landscape and continuously managing the risks is fundamental to building an effective security posture. Knowing where you are vulnerable is just as important as knowing how to respond when an attack happens.

NAFFCO plays a critical role in protecting some of the region's most important infrastructure, and we are proud to be trusted to protect NAFFCO in turn. At Rapid7, we are committed to bringing together exposure management and expert-led detection and response to help organisations like NAFFCO stay ahead of threats. We look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership.”

The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony at NAFFCO's headquarters in Dubai, attended by senior leadership from both organisations.

For more information, visit: www.naffco.com.