NADIA Global and DPG partner to deliver training on data privacy in the UAE

Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 4:31 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 4:33 PM

NADIA Global, a leading full-service training, executive search, and recruitment consultancy in the GCC, has announced an exclusive partnership with Data Privacy Group LLC (DPG), which specialises in advisory, consultancy, and training services to a diverse range of international clients based on set data protection principles and international best practices, to deliver an unprecedented level of data privacy training for individuals and clients, advance their qualifications and support them in exploring a career with privacy related jobs.

The alliance will support companies in the UAE to prepare and comply with the new UAE Personal Data Protection Law, Federal Law 45 of 2021 on Personal Data Protection (the ‘Law’). The Law introduces a corporate requirement for controllers and processors to appoint a personal data protection officer (DPO) in scenarios set out in the GDPR, including where the processing presents a high risk to the confidentiality and privacy of the data.

“The NADIA Global and DPG partnership, about data privacy training, will benefit all types of companies, including those who need compliance with the Law within a limited time, as well as individuals who want to develop their careers,” said Siarhei Varankevich, CEO of Data Privacy Group.

The Federal Law applies with exceptions specific to organisations:

• Any data subject who resides in or has a place of business in the UAE.

• Any company is processing personal data inside or outside the UAE as a controller or processor.

• Any company located outside the UAE that carries out activities of processing data inside the UAE.

“Our successful and strategic syndicate is built on NADIA Global 40 years of experience in training in the GCC and DPG’s global expertise in delivering a thorough and tailor-made course in data privacy,” added Ajay Malhotra, CEO of NADIA Global.

The partnership introduces three types of courses, each targeting a specific audience in the privacy data market.

- UAE Data Privacy Professional Course (UAE DPP): Designed for individuals looking to develop a career in data privacy positions.

- UAE Data Privacy Officer Course (UAE DPO): Developed for managers and officers with a background in data privacy who are looking to advance their qualifications to update their knowledge with the latest UAE privacy laws and international regulations.

- UAE Data Privacy Awareness Course: Provides a basic understanding of data protection rules with an overall view for individuals in organisations who manage or handle personal data.

The courses target individuals from various occupations such as information security, compliance officers, lawyers, software developers, HR professionals, database professionals, incident managers, support teams, and business continuity professionals.

Companies, whether large, multinational or SME, need qualified data privacy staff to ensure compliance, as well as career seekers, wanting to qualify and make themselves more attractive for future career opportunities, can join the training courses.

Customers and clients have the added flexibility to choose to take courses online or in-person at any NADIA Global training centres across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.