Nad Al Hamar Mall opens with exclusive promotions for shoppers

To mark the opening, the Dubai-based retailer has launched an exclusive five-day promotion with discounts going up to 70 per cent.

Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 6:04 PM

Union Coop recently announced the launch of community mall in Nadd Al Hamar Dubai, comprising of a hypermarket and 43 shops, with a built-up area of 169,007 sq ft. This comes within the framework of its plans and strategies for expansion to the delight of cooperative’s shareholders and shoppers. With this opening, the number of Union Coop branches has reached 24 in various strategic locations in Dubai.

The new mall was inaugurated by the chairman of the board of directors of Union Coop, Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, board of directors, and Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO at Union Coop, in the presence of the division and departments' directors and many employees of Union Coop, along with officials and suppliers, in addition to shoppers and consumers from different segments of the society.

On the occasion of the opening of its 24th branch in Nad Al Hamar Mall, Union Coop is offering discounts for five days, starting from September 29 to October 3, with discounts reaching up to 70 per cent on a wide range of food and non-food products. All commodities available in the cooperative are original and compatible with high-quality standards and specifications.

Al Shamsi affirmed that the opening of the new mall comes in light of the development witnessed by the retail sector in the country, and it keeps pace with the rapid recovery of the local economy, which requires meeting the desires and requirements of consumers of all categories. Moreover, the cooperative has taken it upon itself to contribute to supporting the planning and leading the economic development by expanding the scope of its services, centres and branches to offer an exceptional shopping experience for citizens and residents, and to meet the strategic stock of consumables for the emirate.

He added that the cooperative holds the ambition to develop its business, all of which are consistent with its objectives set to enter the markets and practice economic work to maintain market balance and support its business, initiatives and ideas to launch its business successfully and in a sustainable manner which is following the standards of the global economy and international changes.

Al Falasi also added that with the opening of the new Nad Al Hamar Mall, the number of cooperative’s branches have increased to 24, spread strategically throughout the emirate of Dubai, pointing out that the new mall took the application of the best engineering standards and international architectural designs that aim to offer consumers a comfortable, seamless and unique shopping experience.

Moreover, Al Falasi also indicated that Union Coop has plans to spread and grow for the benefit of shareholders and customers, as it aims through the opening of new branches and commercial centre(s)/malls to raise the stock ratio and provide all the necessary local and international products for the residents of Dubai with high-quality specifications and at reasonable prices, pointing out that all the shops in the mall were rented in record time and the percentage of occupancy is now 100 per cent.

The new mall falls under the ‘Community malls’ category, with 100 per cent of its construction work complete and a total built-up area of 169,007 sq. ft. It extends over a land area of 117,349 sq ft and consists of two floors, (ground and first), as the ground floor contains 26 shops and 3 kiosks, while the first floor contains 17 stores with a total commercial area of 21,331 sq ft and 4 kiosks.

The mall also contains 157 parking spaces, in addition to outdoor parking spaces. The new mall operates from 6:30 am until 2:00 am.