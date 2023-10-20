N S R Real Estate sets sights on thriving luxury real estate market in Dubai
With a set of 45 exclusive units from Address Hotels to sell for 120 million
N S R Real Estate, a prominent player in the industry, is eyeing Dubai's flourishing luxury real estate market with 45 exclusive units from Address Hotels, Downtown Dubai, to sell for about 120 million.
In line with Dubai's vision:
Dubai, often synonymous with opulence and grandeur, hosts many millionaires, and N S R Real Estate aligns itself with the city's vision of grandeur. The unveiling of these luxury properties for sale in prime locations like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown Dubai aligns well with Dubai's lavish aspirations.
Top-notch property management service
N S R Real Estate's clients can expect top-notch property management service and seamless purchase processes when investing in these luxury properties. Effective property management is highlighted as a critical factor in maximizing the potential of these lucrative investments. N S R positions itself as a real estate agency and a dedicated property management partner, ensuring its clients' assets thrive in Dubai's competitive real estate market. From meticulous tenant selection to proactive maintenance, their team of experts handles it all, providing clients the freedom to enjoy the rewards of their investments without worry.
Customer satisfaction is a top priority
Nikola Milovanovic, CEO and Founder of N S R Real Estate, said: "The commitment to excellence at N S R goes beyond their property offerings. Their core values revolve around integrity, transparency, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. Clients choosing N S R as their real estate partner are gaining access to exceptional properties and aligning with a team that guides them through every step of their Dubai investment journey with utmost dedication.
For further information on property management or buying a luxury property, please contact N S R Real Estate via Email: nsr@nsr.ae or. Call: +971-56 8787 188 or visit the website https://nsr.ae/