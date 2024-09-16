Mygsm launches worldwide shipping and GCC express delivery for the latest Apple iPhone 16 series

Published: Mon 16 Sep 2024, 5:26 PM

Mygsm is making a significant impact in Dubai's electronics market, revolutionising online shopping with its global shipping capabilities. While many UAE-based e-commerce platforms restrict their services to the UAE and GCC countries, Mygsm stands out as the first platform to deliver electronics worldwide.

Mygsm is owned by Safeenat Al Saadah Electronics Trading, registered under the Dubai Economic Department, and specialises in mobile phones, digital cameras, laptops, and other electronic products. The e-commerce website guarantees to sell only new and branded products of very well-renowned brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Huawei, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for customers all over the world. MyGSM online store, established in October 2010, is one of the oldest e-commerce platforms in the UAE. Since its inception, it has gained widespread trust and support from customers around the world.

Mygsm offers fast international shipping, with express couriers ensuring deliveries to the US, Europe, and Asia within 2-4 days of purchase. Within the UAE, it provides same-day delivery, while customers in GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait can expect a swift two-day express service. This efficiency is redefining electronics delivery across the region.

A great part of the product portfolio of this platform focuses on the Apple iPhone 16 series under Apple iPhone Shop Dubai, namely the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dual Sim, featuring expected upgrades in performance, design, and camera technology. Additionally, Mygsm includes a one-year warranty on all products, except accessories, with free pickup and drop-off services within the UAE. International customers, however, may be subject to customs duties. Beyond its quick delivery times, Mygsm offers competitive pricing to meet the needs of both local and international shoppers. The website's user-friendly interface makes it easy for tech enthusiasts worldwide to browse and compare the latest electronics.

As the iPhone 16 series gears up for a global release, Mygsm is preparing to meet the high demand, promising speedy delivery to customers around the world. With years of professional service and an expanding customer base, Mygsm is poised to become a major player in the global online electronics market.