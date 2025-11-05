MY.GAMES expands to MENA, helping developers tap into 595 million gamers

MY.GAMES, a leading international video game developer and publisher, is expanding its Publishing Program to the MENA region, bringing together the expertise of its PC and console publishing division, Knights Peak, and its mobile publishing arm, MGVC Publishing, to help MENA developers scale globally.

The MY.GAMES publishing programme supports developers across mobile, PC, and console platforms, helping them bring their games to a global audience. It provides funding for marketing and development, access to industry-leading services, and expert guidance in game design, business development, and live operations, enabling developers to scale and succeed in a competitive market.

Gaming is one of the fastest-growing forms of entertainment worldwide, with more than 3.6 billion players globally and around 595 million people in the MENA region identifying as gamers. According to Newzoo, the region is experiencing the fastest growth, with market volume expected to reach $7.1 billion by the end of 2025, representing a 7.5% year-over-year increase. Recognising this momentum, MY.GAMES established its regional hub in Abu Dhabi in 2023. Based at the Yas Creative Hub, the local team brings decades of expertise across platforms and game genres, focusing on game development, research, and localisation — now also expanding into publishing through the MY.GAMES programme.

"Expanding our publishing program to the MENA region is a natural next step in our commitment to supporting local developers and unlocking the full potential of this dynamic market. The region is home to incredible talent and creativity, and we believe it’s essential to provide the tools, resources, and global reach needed to help those studios thrive. By bringing the expertise of both Knights Peak and MGVC Publishing to the region, we aim to forge lasting partnerships and foster sustainable growth within the local gaming ecosystem. This expansion aligns with our broader strategy to support the growing MENA region and engage more closely with the local communities driving the industry forward," said Elena Grigorian, CEO of MY.GAMES.

Knights Peak focuses on publishing premium PC and console titles, supporting both emerging and established studios in reaching global success. With a flexible and collaborative approach, the team offers tailored publishing solutions — from full publishing to co-publishing and regional or global distribution. Knights Peak’s growing portfolio includes titles such as Starship Troopers: Extermination, Nikoderiko, Mandragora, Hela, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and Blast Brigade. Developers interested in collaborating with Knights Peak can apply here.

On the mobile side, MGVC Publishing offers fair, shared-revenue partnerships that foster growth while allowing developers to retain IP ownership. MGVC Publishing leverages advanced tools such as Business Intelligence and Predictive ROI Analytics to optimise user acquisition efforts and provide actionable insights. Its 360-degree support spans operations, monetisation, and game design, delivering a full-service publishing solution. Current titles in the MGVC portfolio include Fable Town by Reef Games Studio, Battle Prime by Press Fire Games, and Days After by ReactGames Studio.

For more information, please visit https://my.games/